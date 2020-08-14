Telecom services: ‘Coming a long way’
Fiber optic internet capability in St. Elmo?
That’s right. As noted in the story written by Max Smith on page 4 in this issue, Colorado Central Telecom is in the process of getting fiber optic capability all the way to St. Elmo.
If this historic mining town – that’s as far away from the rest of civilization as is any point in the county – is getting fiber, you can say the county has come a long way in a few short years in terms of its communications connectivity.
Just two years ago, a San Luis Valley wildfire wiped out Verizon and Spectrum cell phone, land line and cable TV service for four days to a large swath of county residents and businesses. And a few weeks later, the service was out again thanks to a line being damaged by a contractor.
Up to that time, these loss of service incidents were happening all too frequently.
Since the summer of 2018, however, the availability and reliability of telecommunications services across the county has improved.
For years, improving telecommunications services was one of the highest priorities for Chaffee County Economic Development Corp., and for that matter remains a top priority.
In addition, because of the loss of emergency phone service, Sheriff John Spezze was critical of Verizon, even to contacting the Federal Communications Commission about the issue.
In fall 2018, Verizon and Spectrum officials announced they would be “working with partners” to provide “route diversity” for customers in the county. Up to that time, the companies’ “redundant” lines out of the county, leased from CenturyLink, went south through the San Luis Valley.
In this context, “redundancy” means more than one wire in a line or multiple lines but all in a single cable. The companies may have had “redundancy” but the reason for the frequent loss of services up to that time was because Charter-Spectrum did not have “route diversity,” that is, connections through another totally different cable.
Once the companies committed to “route diversity” – presumably leasing a line from CenturyLink going north through Leadville and on to the I-70 corridor – the reliability of Charter-Spectrum services greatly improved.
Over the past two years, Charter-Spectrum telecom outages have happened but they are typically of just a few minutes or an hour or two in duration.
In the page 4 story, Wendell Pryor, CCEDC executive director, states what the improved service means to the county.
“We have people coming here and one of the first questions they ask is ‘How’s the internet,’ and so far we’ve been able to get passing grades.”
“Passing grades” thanks to both redundancy and route diversity.
In fact, another dimension to the latter was added in 2019 with a new fiber optic line over Cottonwood Pass connecting to the Western Slope, installed with the major construction work done on the pass.
As Mr. Pryor states, in terms of economic development in this or any county, reliable and available telecom services are critically important.
With fiber optic lines going up to St. Elmo, the county has in fact come a long way on providing these services to present residents and businesses, as well as those considering moving here in the near future.
Woefully short
July’s 2.21 inches of rain helped but Salida and southern Chaffee County remain woefully short of precipitation for the year. With just .08-inch so far in August, a month that averages 1.57 inches, the area’s year-to-date total is 3.57 inches compared to an average of 7.84.
— MJB
Welcome to the discussion.
