The Central Colorado Unmanned Aerial Systems Club will host its eighth UAS roundup via zoom April 21.
The half-day event begins at 8:30 a.m.
“What we do is we bring people together to just spend a day talking about different aspects of unmanned operations,” UAS club president Taylor Albrecht said. “In the past, we’ve had more of a focus on public safety.”
Past roundups, which have drawn more than 100 attendees, have been hosted at Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort.
The spring 2021 Roundup, which will ideally be joined by a second Roundup this year in the fall, will take place virtually and will address upcoming changes in Federal Aviation Administration regulations on unmanned aircraft, commonly referred to as drones.
“The FAA regulations are changing for unmanned aerial systems operation, and what we are discussing is how those changes will be impacting the different operations of folks that are using them now,” Albrecht said.
The FAA’s director of communications for unmanned systems will be the keynote speaker at the Roundup.
“Then we’re going to get a review from an industry expert about what the changes are, then we’re going to have a round-table discussion with representatives from corporations, education and public safety in a roundtable to discuss the ways that they’re approaching these changes in their specific industries,” he said.
Albrecht said that there are four major changes upcoming to how the FAA regulates drones.
“One is called Remote ID. That’s sort of termed a digital license plate for drones. Those are going to be necessary to incorporate those drone operations into what’s called the National Aerospace System,” he explained. “In order to really facilitate being able to fly beyond the line of sight which would allow for more package delivery and things like that, to allow for national safety this Remote ID is being incorporated and phased in over about 3 years.”
Also upcoming are changes to part 107 of the FAA’s regulations that would allow for operation at night and operation over people and moving vehicles.
“One of our panelists is a civil engineer. What does it mean for their industry? What does it mean for the education arena?” Albrecht said. “Remote ID is going to be a biggie, because it’s going to change some of the requirements for operation, but nothing happening right away.”
Register for the event at https://www.centralcoloradouas.org/calendar-of-activities.
