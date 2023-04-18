In pursuing a remodel, one family discovered more than just history – they uncovered their original homestead cabin from the 1800s.
Abby Confer and her husband, Kelly, bought their home on James Street from Kelly’s grandfather, who was descended from one of the first Buena Vista residents.
“We knew there was gonna be the wood cabin underneath,” Abby Confer said. “We didn’t realize it was gonna be in such nice shape.”
The cabin was encased in the 1930s or ’40s and later improved by the grandfather in the 1950s. His Buena Vista connections go all the way back to William and Minnie Bertschy.
The property was given to the Bertschys when the town was founded and the land was homesteaded.
“We have documents that date back to when the land was originally purchased,” Confer said. “The U.S. government awarded a huge chunk of land to the first owner, and then from there throughout the years it was sold and divvied up.”
One thing she is still trying to track down is more detailed documents on the land’s ownership and history. They do have a historical list of the land’s division and sale over the years.
“Through oral history, we’ve heard the cabin was built sometime in the 1800s,” she said. “It doesn’t say when there were any improvements made upon land.”
The family does have plans to preserve and pay tribute to different pieces of Colorado history.
Kelly’s grandfather Joseph Confer hoboed to Buena Vista in the 1930s on a train. Many of the family members worked in St. Elmo at the Mary Murphy Mine and other historic spots.
In addition to keeping the original log walls exposed, Confer said they are excited to include other historic remnants.
“We have a fairly large stained glass window that was in the Mount Princeton hotel that was taken from there before they remodeled, and then it burned down years and years ago. We have some brick that was brought down with a house from Camp Hale. … We’ve planned on doing part of a wall and surrounding that Mount Princeton window. Also, we have a bunch of mining items that were from Kelly’s grandfather.”
The wood walls will be refurbished to better withstand the elements, and the Confers have encouraged folks involved in the project to take pictures to preserve the history.
They also managed to save much of the structure from one of the ice houses used to store ice from Ice Lake for lettuce shipments. When the ice house was taken down, the walls were used to build the garage on the property, and the Confers plan to incorporate them into the house as well.
Finding the history in the walls of the Confer cabin has been a long journey.
“We bought the house from Kelly’s grandfather a few years ago, and we started going through all the stuff,” she said. “We had a big auction, and during that, we were sorting through stuff and it was this huge treasure hunt.
“We came across so many historical items and it facilitated conversations about family history, the history of St. Elmo, then Mary Murphy (mine) and the history of Buena Vista. As a newer part of the family, I started learning about the significance of the role his family played in the town’s history. Those names don’t come up very often, and yet they were there kind of in the background.
“We knew the log cabin was going to be there, but once … exposed, we had this moment that was fairly emotional,” she said. “This is connected to so many generations, and then you start to picture what town was like and what life was like. It took our breath away, it was such a beautiful thing.”
As she and her husband talked more about the family history, they felt it more and more important to honor the history they’d found and saved. As a newer addition to the Confer name, the experience has also brought her closer to her husband’s side of the family.
“It’s connected me deeper to his family and to the town, understanding and hearing stories. Most of those folks have passed away since my husband and I got married and since we purchased the home, so I feel really honored that I was part of those conversations to keep that oral history alive.
“That’s how we felt with a lot of the things that we have that were incorporated into our house, just by owning the property and listening to generations of my husband’s family talking,” she said. “Each item is just so special and is really worth honoring, and it’s just neat that we’re able to honor different parts of his family history along with the history of that area.”
Their desire to include and honor the different relics they found and saved has brought a lot of creativity to their project. Confer said she’s appreciated the help and effort of their contractors, S&T Construction, as well.
“I’ve worked on a few houses here in town that were built in the 1880s. It’s pretty cool that it’s still there, and it’s pretty cool that we’ll be able to keep some of it inside,” said S&T contractor Trey Shelton. “New builds are fun, but it’s fun to incorporate a piece of history. … It’s really fun to just get creative with it and add some unique character to a new house while still preserving some of the history within. Plus, the fact that it’s a family history piece is pretty neat.”
“As we found these different things, it sparked these conversations and this deep feeling, of belonging and understanding of the family history and the town history. … We didn’t want to just throw them away, give them away or sell them. We really wanted to honor his family and Colorado history by incorporating these things into our house. It’s been kind of a challenge,” Confer said. “We have gotten really creative with our wonderful contractors to try to incorporate these different materials into the house in a way that would be meaningful, and in a way that would be beautiful.”
Confer hopes their efforts pay off, and she’s looking forward to seeing the finished home.
“We’ll see when it’s finished if we’ve done a good job or not,” she said. “I think it’s gonna be really neat because we have taken the time to try to incorporate these things into the build of the house.”
