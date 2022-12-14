Colorado State Patrol, Colorado Department of Transportation and 65 local law enforcement agencies including Salida and Buena Vista police departments will work together for the Holiday Parties high-visibility DUI enforcement period.
All agencies remind motorists to hand over the keys if they have been drinking or consuming cannabis this holiday season.
According to CDOT, 31 people were killed on Colorado roads during the Christmas holiday between 2016 and 2021.
To date this year, 36 percent of traffic fatalities in Colorado have involved an impaired driver. Buzzed driving is still drunk driving and can result in a DUI.
“There’s no reason to risk your life in a crash, you have options,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “It takes years to remove a DUI off your record and a lifetime to carry the guilt of taking an innocent life from choosing to drive intoxicated. Be intentional with your holiday plans and determine your ride home before you go out and live to celebrate the holidays.”
There have been 247 traffic fatalities that have involved an impaired driver so far this year.
The counties with the highest fatalities are Adams (31), El Paso (24) and Denver (19).
Also in 2022 there have been 3,902 DUI arrests during increased DUI enforcement periods in the state.
The recent Thanksgiving week enforcement wave concluded with 268 arrests across 79 participating agencies.
The agencies with the highest arrests were the Colorado State Patrol (78), Larimer County Sheriff’s Office (23) and Aurora Police Department (16).
“Spending time with loved ones during the holidays is a joy that should not be ruined by a careless mistake,” said CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk. “Just one drink can impair you for up to two hours. If you drink, don’t drive. Everyone has a part in making sure we all get home safely.”
CDOT is joining MADD Colorado and law enforcement agencies across Colorado to remind drivers to plan ahead during the holidays when consuming alcohol or other impairing substances.
