Salida School District, R-32-J, returned to in-person learning Monday following a shift to remote learning last week after a student and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
In a letter to families, Superintendent David Blackburn thanked students, families, staff and community for “managing the ever changing landscape of this COVID year.
“So many people have expressed their appreciation and support over the last few days as we navigated positive cases within our student body,” he stated.
Blackburn said with the reported COVID-19 cases, the district took a pause and went to remote learning so that “public health and our school nurses could unravel stories and support families in understanding who might be at risk and who was not.”
As to the identity of those affected by the virus, Blackburn said the district will strive to keep all individual names anonymous to protect privacy.
During the return to in-person learning, Blackburn said the individuals at-risk of infection are all honoring quarantine directions and will not be present at schools.
Blackburn said the district is talking daily to public health, the hospital and local doctors and has been sending home 10-30 people a day since school began to seek medical guidance or complete a test.
“After reviewing all of the test data, positive cases, and any other circumstances we cannot find any place where students are transmitting the disease through school programming or facilities,” Blackburn said.
“All spread is happening outside of the school in social circumstances,” he said.
