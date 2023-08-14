Two Chaffee County groups receive grant from Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has started a new grant, the Outdoor Equity Grant Program, for organizations geared toward helping kids, especially those in marginalized communities, to get outdoors and be provided with opportunities to get outside.
So far the grant has provided more than $3 million in funding to 69 different organizations, including two in Chaffee County. “It’s really fulfilling to see the grants in action,” said Andrea Kurth, program manager for the Outdoor Equity Grant Program. “It’s just really exciting to see organizations helping kids get out.”
Chaffee County has seen two grants, one for the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association in Salida, and the other for elevateHER in Buena Vista.
The grant is “focused on creating opportunities for youth and their families from communities who have been historically excluded, so that they have equitable opportunities to get involved in recreational activities and experiencing Colorado’s open spaces, state parks, public lands and other outdoor areas,” according to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website.
GARNA is working on making a mobile gear library for locals who have a barrier for entry with outdoor activities. Barriers that the mobile gear library is working to mitigate include lack of childcare, cost of equipment, time commitment, lack of knowledge and transportation difficulties.
“We’re able to meet people where they are, to not just transport them and their families, but also bring the gear to them,” Jacob Vásquez, GARNA gear library coordinator, said about the importance of the gear library for many families who would otherwise struggle to have access to the equipment.
GARNA is still accepting donations for its gear library to help increase the services they can provide. Items that cannot be used are all donated to other causes, Vásquez said.
“This is a community program so we’re hoping to create a relationship with this town,” Vásquez said. He said GARNA is committed to developing community spaces for LGBTQ+ and BIPOC communities.
ElevateHER is focused on young girls having programs and support in place to enjoy the outdoors, and this grant has helped them achieve that goal, Executive Director Daniela Wohlwend said. ElevateHER is using this grant specifically to help fund programs that also help girls who are part of the LGBTQ+ community.
“It’s my opportunity to put something in place that wasn’t there when I was a young person,” Wohlwend said about what she and the rest of the team at elevateHER have been able to do with the grant.
“It’s really exciting to see (the Outdoor Equity Grant Program) come from an idea to meeting people who have received funding,” Kurth said.
