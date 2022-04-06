Wind gusts as high as 65 mph raced through the Arkansas Valley Tuesday causing closures at Monarch Mountain and prompting school activities to change locations. And the wind storm doesn’t look to subside for the next few days.
Monarch Mountain stopped operating their lifts and closed the ski area due to the high wind Tuesday. Forecasters predict wind gusts as high as 80 mph Wednesday.
Salida High School Spartan baseball match against the Buena Vista Demons was moved to Marvin Park due to weather concerns. The first pitch of the game will be 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Mike Riser, meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said, “We’re expecting the winds to go on into Thursday.”
While the wind will lighten overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning, it is expected to ramp back up Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.
The National Weather Service estimates wind gusts Thursday will reach a high of 35 mph.
Of concern is the fire danger. Salida was under a red flag warning Tuesday because the high winds could cause a fire to spread rapidly.
“The big thing right now is the fire danger,” Riser said. “Hopefully we’ll make it to the weekend without a fire.”
Truck drivers and anyone operating tall vehicles should be especially careful on Colorado’s highways as the wind can cause taller vehicles to topple, sway or swerve increasing the risk of wrecks.
