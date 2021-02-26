Joshua Been and his wife, Kat, recently opened a second downtown Salida gallery on F Street.
They kept their gallery at 139 W. First St., but opened a second one to get their work in front of more eyes.
The new Joshua Been Small Works Gallery is located at 107 F St. and opened on Feb. 5.
“It’s already going great: mission accomplished,” Joshua said. “It was about having an F Street presence. (The new gallery) is almost a business billboard for this place.”
He said they go out and paint almost every day and the new gallery will feature those smaller daily paintings. Their gallery on First Street, meanwhile, will serve more as a masterpiece gallery, displaying large studio paintings and commissioned works.
Kat, however, said there will be a little mix of both types of pieces at both galleries so people can see the variety.
“We’ve always done really well on First Street, but I feel the foot traffic on F Street is 10 times as much,” Joshua said. “I feel as the town gets busier, First Street gets less and less busy.”
Part of the reason they expanded, he said, is because he was starting to rely more on repeat customers that already knew his work and wanted to reach a new clientele.
“The whole reason to have an art gallery in a tourist town is to have fresh eyes on it all the time,” Joshua said.
He also said out-of-state tourists from places like Oklahoma and Texas and Kansas “want to take a piece of this beautiful valley home with them.”
“A lot of times they buy a painting as a memory of their trip,” Kat said.
Joshua estimated 60-65 percent of tourists visit Salida for various types of outdoor recreation tourism while the rest heard about Salida being a great art town and come for the art. He added that more and more people are starting to come specifically for the art.
“God bless them all,” Joshua said. “They all come down here to eat and then they find these galleries with reasonable prices.” He said since a lot of local artists own their own galleries, there’s no middle man adding to the price of the pieces.
In general, he said part of his success has been checking his ego and pricing his art pieces to the point that he can barely keep up with the demand, and not worrying about what other artists are charging for their work.
“That was a game changer,” he said.
Last year because of the pandemic, for instance, Joshua said he lowered his prices by 30 percent, and then went on to have his best year ever.
“We just adjust and keep selling,” he said. “We let them go for a little less to keep moving.”
They also canceled their March birthday bash last year, where they celebrate the whole family’s birthdays with a 50 percent off sale to clear the walls before summer. This year, however, Joshua said they’re bringing it back, beginning in the second week when they return from a break. Joshua and Kat are expecting their third child in March.
As far as the number of artists and galleries in town, Joshua said his mentality is the more the merrier.
“The more artists and galleries, the better it is for everyone because you have that art town draw,” he said.
