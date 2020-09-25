Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced it will celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day Saturday to honor hunters and anglers for their leadership in conserving America’s wildlife and wild places.
National Hunting and Fishing Day coincides with National Public Lands Day. Entrance to all national parks is free that day, but Colorado state parks admission will still require an annual or daily parks pass, a press release stated.
“For more than a century, sportspeople have recognized that unregulated use of wildlife threatens the future for many species,” CPW Director Dan Prenzlow said. “It’s hard to imagine now, but elk and Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep were both nearing extinction in the early 1900s. Today, they are thriving thanks to the efforts of our hunters and anglers.”
In Colorado, hunters and anglers fund more than 70 percent of CPW’s wildlife management programs through purchase of hunting and fishing licenses and habitat stamps, as well as taxes paid on hunting and fishing equipment, firearms and ammunition.
CPW reported that during the pandemic more people than ever have been recreating in Colorado’s outdoors, and hunting and fishing license sales have increased in most categories. Examples include big game draw applications increasing from 609,366 in 2019 to 624,104 in 2020, and resident annual fishing licenses sold through June were nearly 90,000 more than last year.
Recent conservation efforts include reintroducing the greenback cutthroat trout, Colorado’s state fish, to its native waters, and reintroduction and continued monitoring of black-footed ferrets on the state’s eastern plains.
To learn more about how hunting and angling help conservation in Colorado, visit cpw.state.co.us.
