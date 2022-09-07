The runaway truck ramp on U.S. east of the Monarch Pass summit will be closed as the Colorado Department of Transportation performs critical repairs beginning Sept. 12.
CDOT urges commercial truckers to use extreme caution as the ramp, at mile point 204, 4 miles east of the summit, is the only eastbound truck ramp, a press release stated.
The runaway truck ramp will not be operable during the entire construction phase, which is expected to continue through October.
The speed limit for all eastbound traffic will be reduced to 25 mph. Most work will take place off the highway, with only limited traffic stops to accommodate periodic movement of equipment or materials.
Colorado State Patrol will conduct more frequent patrols on Monarch Pass throughout the construction period. Additionally, CSP’s Motor Carrier Safety Section will oversee intermittent brake inspections and safety checks of commercial motor vehicles near the summit to warn truck drivers of the ramp closure.
CDOT officials said safety checks will help ensure big rigs have functioning brakes, inform truck drivers of the locations of tight turns on the pass and educate them about the importance of downshifting and maintaining a low speed.
“This particular runaway truck ramp has been utilized approximately two to three times per year over the past five years. So, it is imperative to not only focus on a permanent repair but also educate semi-truck drivers that it will not be operable and precautionary safety measures should be taken,” Julie Constan, Region 5 transportation director, said.
Earlier this summer, maintenance crews performed a temporary repair of the truck ramp after a sinkhole developed due to a failed culvert. CDOT, in partnership with Bechtolt Engineering and Williams Construction, will now construct the permanent fix, replacing the existing corrugated metal pipe that conveys the South Arkansas River under the truck ramp.
The new reinforced concrete pipe and headwall design will decrease the velocity of water flow, lowering the risk of erosion and prolonging the life of the structure. Guardrails and overhead signage will be upgraded to comply with current standards.
