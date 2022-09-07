The runaway truck ramp on U.S. east of the Monarch Pass summit will be closed as the Colorado Department of Transportation performs critical repairs beginning Sept. 12.

CDOT urges commercial truckers to use extreme caution as the ramp, at mile point 204, 4 miles east of the summit, is the only eastbound truck ramp, a press release stated.

