Turmoil subsides – Parties come together in attempt to reconcile

Turmoil surrounding the San Valley Rides departure from FIBArk has been a series of “he said, she said” finger-pointing and emotionally charged messaging – but this story is about moving forward.
Both local parties, two members of the FIBArk board of directors, and Morgan Jones, the property owner on Sackett Avenue, have agreed to participate in a restorative process with Full Circle Restorative Justice. Lindsay Sutton-Stephens, FIBArk board president, said she reached out to Executive Director Eric Lee the day after FIBArk as a way to “hopefully heal,” or have some resolution, after the carnival calamity. The original idea came from Karina Madden, FIBArk board member and kid zone director. The pair will participate as representatives for the rest of the board.
Sutton-Stephens said, “Everyone in the scenario is telling the truth. The truth just impacts us all in different ways.”
For her personal role in the events, Sutton-Stephens expressed deep regret. She said on the afternoon of June 14, when it became apparent that Steve Mattfeldt, owner of Sun Valley Rides, was packing up to leave, Sutton-Stephens said, “I broke.” She left that scene, which included angry adults and crying children, to post a message, with other board members, on Facebook.
“We were too emotionally charged, I deeply regret it. We were aware that the carnival was still in town. If (Mattfeldt) saw the messaging, saw that the community wanted them here, maybe they’d come back. It was a hail Mary – and it was a mistake.”
The following morning, June 15, Sutton-Stephens said she was “filled with regret” when she learned about the rioting and destruction at Jones’ home. “My heart goes out to Jones. I know how hopeless I felt – he must have felt hopeless too, when teenagers were rioting outside his house. I’m deeply, deeply sorry for my involvement in his suffering.”
Sutton-Stephens explained that her coping mechanism when things get hard is to focus on next steps. The restorative justice process seemed like a “way to heal as a community and to take accountability,” she said.
The point of restorative practices is to have everyone involved feel heard, take responsibility and move forward with action steps to repair that harm, Lee said.
The process involves each party meeting separately with Lee to discuss their perspectives, the harm that occurred and to brainstorm ideas on how to make repairs. Then the two parties meet together for a final conference with Lee and a facilitator.
Lee said those final conferences can last anywhere from two to (his longest ever) five hours.
“You want all parties involved to approach with an open mind and, more deeply than that, approach with an open heart,” Lee said.
There are some ground rules: Everyone must be respectful and a good listener. Lee said his biggest rule is: “When you listen, you’re listening to understand and not just listening to respond.”
Miles Cottom, FIBArk board secretary, said, “We did consider including (Mattfeldt), but with FIBArk’s intent to no longer do business with Sun Valley Rides, this community no longer has any direct connection to SVR or its owners/operators. We wanted to focus the positivity and relationship-building on this community and its residents and businesses.”
Mattfeldt wasn’t too put off when he learned he wasn’t invited. “I honestly don't care what they come up with. Good for them, they all live in that town, and they need to learn to work together.” He expressed some regret in agreeing to come back at all this year.
“Shame on me, I should have just stuck to my guns,” he said. “In the end I’m the guy that looks bad. It’s OK. I don’t have to come back and I won’t.”
Jones said he didn’t know much about restorative justice before Lee contacted him. “I’ve never been through the (restorative) process,” he said. “I found out today (June 28) what that process typically looks like. I’m certainly willing to be a part of that process.”
Jones said he agreed to participate because “I’m peaceful by nature. I don’t like conflict in my life and whatever I can do to bring about peace – that's something that I want to do. If this process can lead to peace between myself and some of the FIBArk leadership, then I’m all for that.”
When asked if he had any regrets, Jones said, “I’m certainly sad that Steve (Mattfeldt) decided to move his entire operation instead of moving one ride a few feet. It was certainly sad for my family as well.”
Lee said the restorative process is fluid, but generally, once both parties have agreed to participate, “we see positive outcomes. Rarely do we see people willing and then the situation has gotten worse.”
Sutton-Stephens said the FIBArk board is organizing two events to help recoup some of their lost revenue. The first one, LIBArk, or Last In Boating on the Arkansas, will be Aug. 12. That’s the closing day of water releases. The idea is to celebrate the last of the water similar to closing day at Monarch Mountain. There will be a kids’ boogie board competition and the crazy river dog contest – both were canceled during FIBArk due to high water.
The plan for the second event, which is less finalized, is to bring a Colorado-based carnival to town in the fall, Sutton-Stephens said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.