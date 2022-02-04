The judge in the Barry Morphew case partially granted a defense request for a change of venue in an order filed Monday night.
Eleventh Judicial District Judge Ramsey Lama stated in the order, “Because of the size of the community and the pervasive negative pretrial publicity since Suzanne Morphew’s disappearance, the Court finds that a fair trial cannot take place in Chaffee County.”
He further stated, “This is a high-profile case in a relatively small county with a small jury pool. The media saturation is high.”
While Lama granted the change of venue, the proceedings will remain in the 11th Judicial District, shifting to Fremont County.
Morphew’s attorney Iris Eytan asked the court to grant a related bond amendment to allow her client to travel to Fremont County.
Lama granted the request, restricting travel for court purposes only and allowing for overnight stays in Fremont County to accommodate potential difficulties driving between Cañon City and Morphew’s Maysville home due to darkness and weather.
The defense also asked for time to investigate the population and publicity saturation in Fremont County and present their findings at a later date.
The defense was given the choice of whether to continue pretrial hearings in Chaffee County; however, future court dates will be set and occur at the Fremont County Courthouse in Cañon City.
In a motions hearing Tuesday, Lama said he will issue a written decision “in due course” on a motion to address prosecution discovery violations alleged by the defense.
Following Eytan’s examination of former Colorado Bureau of Investigation agent Joe Cahill regarding discovery of emails and DNA-related evidence, the defense requested several sanctions against the prosecution for discovery violations, including dismissal of the first-degree murder charge against Morphew or at least a reduction to second-degree murder.
Eytan also asked for dismissal of lesser charges and a reduction in Morphew’s bond from $500,000 to $15,000, among other requests.
Eytan categorized the prosecution’s conduct in providing discovery to the defense as a “conspiracy.”
She accused the district attorney’s office and law enforcement of working “together in order to hide and conceal exculpatory evidence from the defense.”
She further stated her belief that Cahill perjured himself during the preliminary hearing in August.
Eytan said the prosecution had demonstrated a disregard for the court order to provide discovery and that the “Constitution was thrown in the trash.”
She said the DA’s office is “hellbent on making sure no matter what it takes that they lock Mr. Morphew up for the rest of his life.”
Deputy District Attorney Mark Hurlbert said in response, “The defense’s argument is as inflammatory as it is notorious.”
He admitted the evidence in the case was unorganized, saying, “It was a mess.” However, he said since November the DA’s office has been able to deliver discovery to the defense in a more organized manner.
Hurlbert said until recently only one person has been available to work on sending out discovery, but recently more people were able to be brought on board to expedite.
“This is not a grand conspiracy,” he said. “They have what we have.”
Following the venue change from Chaffee County to Fremont County, the court set a motions hearing for 9:30 a.m. Feb. 11 at Fremont County Combined Court in Cañon City to address outstanding motions.
A previously scheduled motions hearing set for 9 a.m. Feb. 24 will be moved to Fremont County as well.
