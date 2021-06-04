Ark Valley Pride will conduct this year’s event at 10 a.m. Saturday in Riverside Park.
Theme of Pride 2021 is “Start Where You Are” and will feature queer, trans and two-spirit activist and drag performer, Lady Shug.
Shug is a drag artist from the Navajo Nation in New Mexico. She has been known to center her culture in her craft and recently gained recognition when she appeared on HBO’s Emmy-award nominated series “We’re Here” and via her Instagram account where she posts photos alongside calls to action.
Crowned Miss New Mexico Pride in 2016, Lady Shug has spent the last decade bringing her brand of often radical and political drag to her indigenous community. Her approach is “This is me. Take it or leave it, but I’m still going to be in your face even if you want me to leave it.”
She shared with The Advocate magazine, “My pride is about giving hope for a better future and strength to my friends who are afraid to come out or be themselves. They say, to have family – given or chosen – to love and accept you, to have equality in healthcare, education, government and general norm of society.”
Pride isn’t holding a parade this year because of COVID-19 restrictions but the Ark Valley Pride Team hopes the community will support its scaled-back event, respecting the minimal requirement asked of attendees in order to make Pride equitable and safe for anyone who wants to celebrate.
The event will include local speakers and hand out of the 2021 Ark Valley Equality Network Pride Award. There will also be local agencies on-site with information and resources.
“The lifting of the mask mandate in Chaffee County and across Colorado is welcome news to some, while anxiety provoking to others,” said Emily Anderson, Chaffee County Public Health Deputy Director. “We have been through an incredibly challenging 15 months and as we slowly transition back to normal I ask that everyone is patient and kind as we decide what feels right to each of us within the updated regulations and guidances.
