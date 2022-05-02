U.S. equities closed sharply lower Friday, giving back Thursday’s big gain and finishing lower on the week.
Underwhelming earnings reports from Apple and Amazon were the primary driver, with inflationary pressures and China’s COVID-19 lockdown weighing on quarterly results, highlighting ongoing macroeconomic headwinds that have contributed to the broader correction in the stock market this year.
Friday brought the final day of trading for April, closing out a tough month for financial markets.
The S&P 500 was down 8 percent for the month, while bonds also saw pressure from 0.50 percent increase in 10-year interest rates during April.
This short-term volatility has brought the U.S. stock market just below the previous 2022 lows of March, which may feel unsettling, but it should not be lost on investors that equities are still up more than 50 percent over the last two years.
We think this bull market is likely to see further choppiness ahead, but we don’t think the broader expansion has run out of gas.
Interest rates were up slightly Friday with the 10-year Treasury yield hitting 2.9 percent, though still down from the recent high of 3 percent.
Shorter-term rates were up a bit more, with the two-year yield topping 2.7 percent, as the short end of the yield curve continues to price in aggressive monetary-policy tightening in the coming months.
To that end, all eyes will be on the Fed in the coming week given Wednesday;’s rate announcement.
We expect the Fed to hike rates by 50 basis points (0.50 percent) in this meeting, with a growing likelihood of a similar hike again in June.
These moves are largely priced into the market at this stage, so any deviation from this path could be a catalyst for market swings.
In addition to rate hikes, we expect the attention to swing to balance-sheet reduction in the coming months, with markets likely to look for some clarity from the Fed on its plan to sell down bond holdings as an additionally way to reduce liquidity and curb inflation pressures.
Inflation is being felt across the board by consumers, businesses and the Fed.
Despite the headwind of rising prices, U.S. consumers still appear to be in reasonably healthy shape, as evidenced in Thursday’s first-quarter gross domestic product report, which showed an overall decline in output that reflected a pullback in inventories and trade, masking ongoing underlying strength in household spending.
Consumer data released Friday morning showed personal spending rose at a better-than-expected clip in March, suggesting economic weakness in the first quarter may be abating somewhat.
Meanwhile, personal income also rose for the month, though the pace of income growth slowed from the prior period, which we’d attribute in part to signs that labor shortages are slowly starting to ease.
Tightening Fed policy, still-high inflation, and lingering pandemic disruptions are posing credible risks to the economy, but we don’t believe a recession will materialize this year, in large part because consumer spending is poised to grow at a sufficient pace thanks to low unemployment, elevated household savings and rising wages.
