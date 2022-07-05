Southern Chaffee County was brimming with festivities to celebrate the Fourth of July from Friday through Monday.
On Friday night The Falconaires, the U.S. Air Force Academy jazz ensemble, performed a free show in Riverside Park.
Independence Day festivities on Monday began with a Kids’ Fishing Derby hosted by Collegiate Peaks Chapter of Trout Unlimited and Colorado Parks and Wildlife at Frantz Lake. Salida Golf Club hosted a Two-Person Scramble golf tournament on the same day.
In the afternoon the celebration moved to Riverside Park for performances by Salida Circus, a karaoke contest, a dance troupe, live music by several bands, capped by a fireworks show put on by the Salida Fire Department.
“I’m very lucky,” said Tom Miller, a visitor who lives nearby on Deer Mountain. “I live in a beautiful place and I get to come here to another beautiful place and be entertained for free.” He is in Salida with four of his sisters, and they all danced to the music in the park.
Poncha Springs celebrated the Fourth a day early on Sunday with a parade along Antero Street, Chipeta Avenue and Poncha Avenue, as well as a cookout and an assortment of games and competitions.
Dee Nachtrieb, who grew up in the town, said Poncha Springs used to have annual Fourth of July celebrations in the 1960s and ’70s, although it hasn’t done a big celebration in the last few decades. There was a parade last year, but it was very small due to COVID.
Nachtrieb said this is the first year the celebration has been fully brought back, and the town had never seen so many people. She and her husband, Dana, said Poncha was a perfect place for a parade since, unlike downtown Salida, the streets were open for vehicles.
In addition to the parade, the celebration included water balloon games, three-legged races, a Strider bike race for toddlers, a pie-baking contest, a sawdust pit treasure hunt for kids and a bouncy house.
The cookout offered big pans of food for attendees, including a donation of 500 hot dogs from Scanga Meat Co., of which only 75 were left over, Nachtrieb said.
Organizers said the parade and activities will return to Poncha Springs next year, hopefully even bigger and better.
