A staff member and an inmate have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Buena Vista Correctional Center, Colorado Department of Corrections reported Tuesday.
Corrections is coordinating with the Colorado Department of Health and Environment and will implement a full prevalence testing program at the facility beginning Wednesday, according to a press release.
The staff member has not been inside the facility since June 30 and at this time it has not been determined if the cases are connected, corrections stated.
Contact tracing will be ongoing.
Given the positive tests, Buena Vista Correctional Center has gone into Phase III modified operations, meaning that inmates remain in their cells during the quarantine period outside of using the restrooms or showering.
All meals and medications are delivered to inmates in their living units.
Inmates will have access to their normal personal property during the quarantine period, as well as access to mail.
The facility will continue to undergo extensive cleaning multiple times a day and staff and inmates will continue to be required to wear face coverings.
As part of prevalence testing, inmates will be appropriately quarantined and put into cohorts within the facility.
As part of the prevalence testing, inmates will be appropriately quarantined and put into cohorts within the facility. Additional information regarding the outcomes of the prevalence testing will be available on the CDOC testing database as results are received and processed. That information is available at https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdoc/covid-19-faq-and-updates
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.