Salida City Council will consider an ordinance today that will allow electors to decide whether the city can transfer ownership of the Salida Community Center to Salida Senior Citizens Inc., doing business as Salida Community Center.
The Salida Community Center was constructed in 1983 on city land at 305 F St.
Money for construction of the building came from a state Mineral Impact grant of a little more than $100,000.
Because the grant could not be awarded to Salida Senior Citizens Inc., the building was given to the city so the grant could go through.
Salida Senior Citizens made up the remaining $50,000 needed to complete the building by soliciting donations for the project.
The existing Salida Community Center organization has operated the facility under a lease that has been in place since 1984.
The lease was renewed in 2010 and expires in 2029.
Salida City Council proposes to put the question on the ballot for the Nov. 8 election.
Proposed text for the ballot question reads:
“Shall the City of Salida convey real property located at 305 F Street, Salida, Colorado, currently known and in use as the Salida Community Center, for ten dollars to Salida Senior Citizens Inc., a Colorado nonprofit corporation, to be utilized in perpetuity as the Salida Community Center, or for other similar nonprofit purposes, and not to be conveyed except with right of first refusal approval by the city?”
Elaine Allemang, who currently manages the Salida Community Center, said under the new arrangement very little would change as far as programming.
The move would be beneficial to the nonprofit, she said, because it will make applying for and getting grants easier if the controlling body owns the building.
“We want to keep this for the citizens,” Allemang said.
Salidans can use the facility for a nominal fee for events like memorial services, birthday parties and other community and family uses.
The building is also the meeting place for Salida Rotary Club and other groups on a regular basis.
Allemang said the monthly food distribution programs will continue to be run from the center as well as Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners.
She said she eventually hopes to resume indoor meals for seniors, a program that had to be discontinued under COVID-19 restrictions, but which gave solitary seniors a reason to get together with others.
The building’s other tenant, Rok Skool and Articipate, run by Trevor “Bones” Davis, will also continue to be housed in the basement of the building.
“The kids need a place to play, and he has a great space set up for them down there,” Allemang said.
The community center also holds a commercial kitchen, out of which two restaurant businesses have gotten their start, Allemang said.
Other local community programs run by Salida Community Center include the annual Easter Egg Hunt at Thonhoff Park, meal bags for economically disadvantaged students and the flag program that sets out American flags for special holidays in the downtown area. All of the programs run by Salida Community Center rely on volunteers from the community and donations.
Allemang said the best thing about the proposed ballot question is that if it goes on the ballot and passes, “we will be able to keep the facility, mainly for the citizens of the area.
“There are so many things we can do here,” she said.
