Central Colorado Conservancy recently closed on a conservation easement of 598 acres of newly protected lands with the Arrowpoint Cattle Company, which is owned and operated by two sisters in Chaffee County.
The active cattle operation adjacent to the Arkansas River practices managed grazing to improve soil health, while also irrigating hay and pasture lands and producing beef for local restaurants, a press release stated.
The conservation easement also protects working lands, wildlife habitat and scenic views from the Collegiate Peaks Scenic Byway and Browns Canyon National Monument.
Wildlife on the property includes elk, mule deer, pronghorns, Lewis’ woodpecker, bobcats, mountain lions, birds of prey and small mammals.
Two pairs of the imperiled Lewis’ woodpecker have been documented nesting in old-growth cottonwood trees on the property for several years.
The final conservation easement agreement was the result of five years of work.
“Everyone knows how hot the real estate market is in Chaffee County right now,” project lead Lucy Waldo said in the release. “I am so grateful that this family chose to conserve their land rather than sell to somebody else for fast cash.”
Agricultural activities will continue on the property. Water rights are tied to the land. Three building envelopes are permitted, one including the existing structures.
Funding for the project was provided by Great Outdoors Colorado, Chaffee Common Ground and U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service.
