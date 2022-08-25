Breaking ground

Ground is broken for the new performance stage at McPhelemy Park Sunday.

 Courtesy photo

Legacy Brick donations surpassed $38,000 to pay for the new town stage at McPhelemy Park.

The Leave a Legacy Brick campaign sponsored by the Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce that began in May 2022, offered people the chance to buy a personalized brick that will be used in the border walkway that will be placed in front of the new town stage.

