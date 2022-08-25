Legacy Brick donations surpassed $38,000 to pay for the new town stage at McPhelemy Park.
The Leave a Legacy Brick campaign sponsored by the Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce that began in May 2022, offered people the chance to buy a personalized brick that will be used in the border walkway that will be placed in front of the new town stage.
The bricks cost $100 to $300 with the funds going toward the cost to construct and install the new stage.
Organizers extended the deadline, ending the campaign Aug. 13 to allow last minute buyers and donations.
“We have raised just over $38,000 and sold just over 200 bricks. I knew it would happen. I knew that this community would want to participate in making this happen plus leaving their own legacy that will be here for generations to come,” BV Chamber of Commerce executive director Heather Rupska said.
This will help cover a large portion of the $59,000 the stage will cost while the rest will be covered by Buena Vista local Tom Rollings who donated more than $30,000.
“This project has been a long time coming. Some friends and I have advocated for a community performance venue for many years, but until now it just didn’t happen,” Rollings said.
“I have been honored to be a part of this project and work alongside my friend, Tom Rollings, who got the whole thing started with a very generous donation,” Rupska said.
Groundbreaking for the stage took place at the north end of McPhelemy Park Sunday.
The groundbreaking saw more than 30 people show up in support of the new stage including Mayor Libby Fay, BV Recreation special projects manager Earl Richmond, Rollings, Becky Ecizo, John Burt with Arkansas Valley Welding and Pat Quigley with PSQ Enterprises.
“The turn out and support was amazing. We had musicians, writers, singers and supporters show up,” Rupska said.
Construction of the stage will be finished by Sept. 30, with a date unknown for the installation of the Legacy Bricks.
PSQ Enterprises will focus on the excavation for the stage while Two Brothers Concrete will focus on pouring the foundation of the stage. Arkansas Valley Welding will work on the construction of the stage itself.
“It’s been such an honor to be a part of bringing our community together for a common goal,” Rupska said.
