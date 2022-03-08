A mountain lion was spotted Tuesday in a tree near Sands Lake.
Tyler Kersey, Colorado Parks and Wildlife district wildlife manager, responded after a call was received by the Chaffee County Communications Center.
He estimated it was an immature lion approximately 1 to 3 years old. He said the lion stayed in the tree for a few minutes before going on its way. He said it likely climbed into the tree as a defense mechanism after it was scared by somebody on the trail.
Kersey said it is not uncommon to encounter mountain lions this time of year. “They’re going to be following their food source,” he said.
Mountain lions primarily prey on deer but will also target other animals such as rabbits and small elk. Kersey said they have a wide food diet range.
He said snow and colder temperatures on the mountains this time of year push deer and other animals to lower elevations, which causes mountain lions to also transition to this area.
Sean Shepherd, CPW area wildlife manager, said it is unlikely to spot a mountain lion downtown, but they are seen in Sands Lake and other surrounding areas occasionally. He said CPW is currently studying lions in other areas to learn more about them.
Kersey said, “They don’t pose any huge risk.” He said they have attacked dogs on occasion but are afraid of people and will avoid them. He said when lions are scared they will typically run away or climb a nearby tree to protect themselves.
A publication by CPW covers what to do if you see a mountain lion. It says not to run and to retreat by backing away from the animal slowly without turning your back to it.
Kersey estimated there are 100 to 140 adult mountain lions in CPW’s Game Management Unit L-11, which includes parts of Chaffee, El Paso, Fremont, Lake, Park, Pueblo and Teller counties.
He said, “These lions were always in the area,” and the prevalence of trail cameras and other new technology has made people more aware of their presence.
