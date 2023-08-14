Rain put a damper on the inaugural LIBArk festivities, but when the storm passed, it was all smiles for the Boogie Board Throw Down Saturday afternoon.
LIBArk, or Last in Boating on the Arkansas, is the celebration of the last weekend of water releases for the river, marking another end to summer.
Lindsay Sutton-Stephens, FIBArk board president, said the board has been wanting to increase activities for kids and highlight some of the local youth talent.
“So much of FIBArk is geared toward professional athletes,” she said. “We (the board) wanted a chance to showcase our local kids.”
However, since water levels during FIBArk are typically too high for safe play for children, the board attempted to do a boogie boarding throw down in May, but the water was too high then as well.
“The water levels are really predictable for the kids right now,” Sutton-Stephens said. “Plus it’s the last weekend before school starts – it’s a natural evolution.”
Seventeen kids participated in the throw down, ranging in age from 8 to 12. All the kids are local. Each received a free pool pass to Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort, ice cream, FIBArk competitor shirts, hats and Badfish stickers.
Tayo Derwingson, 10, of Salida said, “I did the best I could have done. I really like that it wasn’t a big competition, just having fun. I tried a few tricks and almost got on my knees.”
Sara Koch, Salida, brought her son, Henry, 11, to the boogie board event.
“We love hanging out on this river – it’s one of our favorite summer pastimes,” Koch said. “Henry was so stoked to participate.”
Erica Armstrong, FIBArk board member, said Badfish donated $1,200 worth of river gear for a raffle. The gear included a Badfish “Skate” river board, a pump, bag and extra fins. A “Skate” is the next level after a boogie board.
For kids who were doing tricks, kneeling and standing up, the “Skate” is the natural progression, Armstrong explained.
“I’m blown away by the generosity. This community really showed up for these kids,” she added.
Sutton-Stephens said the raffle was a huge success. The winner was Mick Ribault, whose daughter Elodie participated in the throw down.
All proceeds go toward funding the FIBArk youth paddling program.
“I’m a firm believer in everything turns out as it should,” Sutton-Stephens said. “And this was the perfect example of it.”
