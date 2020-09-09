A local man suffered injuries when his sport utility vehicle went off the road on U.S. 50 Thursday evening and hit a tree.
Isaiah Wait, 23, of Salida, was driving a 2019 Dodge Durango eastbound near the 7600 block of U.S. 50 when the vehicle crossed all the westbound lanes, hit a gas meter, a fire hydrant and finally came to rest after striking a tree.
Wait was taken to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center with undetermined injuries.
He was later charged with driving under the influence, weaving careless driving and driving without a license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.