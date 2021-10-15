Dec. 4, 1971, was a cold day in Monte Vista, snow plowed off the field, with the temperature close to zero, or as high school senior Gus Argys described it, “San Luis Valley cold,” as the Salida Spartans prepared to face off against the favored Monte Vista Pirates in the 1971 2A State Football Championship.
“I think there were more Salida fans there than Monte Vista,” Argys said. “They had chartered buses for the parents and students.”
The game wasn’t much of a contest, as the Spartans shut out the Pirates 32-0.
“The state playoff game against Monte Vista, it was cold, cold, cold,” sophomore backup quarterback Anthony “Babes” Marchase said. “It was an outstanding game. The offense played really well and the defense was top-notch. “I didn’t get to play much until about the last four or five minutes but was still glad to be part of the team. I still remember carrying coach (Joe) Hergert off on our shoulders.”
“The Spartan offense, led by quarterback Dave Salvi, moved right down the field and scored within the first two minutes of the game in typical ‘Spartan ’71’ fashion,” The Mountain Mail reported about the game on Dec. 6. “They have scored within the first two minutes of play in their last five contests.
“Pirate coach Jim Paronto admitted the Spartan defense and offense outplayed them.”
As memorable as the game was, the return to Salida might have been even more memorable.
“It sticks in my memory, coming down Poncha Pass into Poncha Springs,” Argys, a senior offensive guard, said. “It was all lit up, with cars parked on their side of the highway with their lights on. As we drove by, they followed up in a vehicle parade to escort us back to town.”
Argys said they drove through Poncha Springs and turned onto U.S. 50 to drive into Salida. They turned onto F Street, turned left onto First Street, then drove back out to U.S. 50, to the Salida Inn Restaurant, which is now Fiesta Mexicana.
“All the hotel signs said things like ‘Salida State Champs!’” Argys said. “When we got to the old Salida Inn, there were still cars coming down U.S. 50, honking and flashing their lights.”
“Coming over Poncha Pass, cars lined up on both sides of the road, following us back to town – it was incredible,” Marchase said.
“We were beat-tired heading back, most of the team was passed out,” Larry Medina, a junior fullback, said. “I thought there was a big wreck as we came over the pass, lots of light, police cars with their flashing lights on. They had stopped traffic for us. They slowed the bus down. It was an incredible time for all of us, it was so unbelievable.
“I was born in Del Norte and have family in the (San Luis) Valley who came to the game. It was really cool for my parents, sitting there with family, as I scored two touchdowns in the state championship. I made my parents proud.”
If you had told the Spartans at the beginning of the season they would not only win the state championship, they would go undefeated, shutting out four of their 10 regular-season games and holding four other teams to 8 or fewer points, they probably wouldn’t have believed you.
“During one practice, early in the season, I remember coach (Jim) Gentile walking past and say something about ‘state this year,’” Medina said. “There weren’t any prima donnas on the team, because we didn’t really know how good we were. There were no big heads, just a good team.
“It wasn’t really until we played Las Animas (third game of the season) that we had any idea how good we might be. They were a 3A team, and we were beating them 41 to nothing at halftime.”
The team’s biggest challenge of the year was the game against Olathe, which Salida won 35-28. Part of the challenge, however, might have been that the Spartans only had half the team for the first half of the game.
“The week before (the Las Animas game) we traveled to Olathe,” Medina said. “It was the week after the Gunnison team bus crash. We were just past the pass, on the other side, when our bus broke down. The parents chartered a bus and stopped for us. There wasn’t enough room for the whole team, so Coach (Joe Hergert) decided to just put the offense on.
“They put me in as a linebacker, since we had to play both ways. I’d never even practiced as a linebacker. It was a close game until halftime, when our defense showed up and started playing.”
“Olathe was our closest game,” Marchase said. “They were rated very high, but we played well on the road. Most of our games were blow-outs, which was good. As the backup quarterback, I usually got to go in with the second-team offense during the second half or fourth quarter.”
Some teams were even a bit scared of the Purple Doom the Spartans brought to the field.
Medina said the coach from Florence had called and asked coach Hergert if he would only bring his junior varsity team to play the Husky varsity, as he was worried about how badly the Spartans would beat them.
The Spartans trounced Florence 70-6, their highest scoring game of the season.
