“We adopted Maggie from Ark-Valley Humane Society in 2018. She is very loving and the smartest dog we ever had.”
“When I saw Monty it was love at first sight. I had to adopt him. He has been my buddy and protector ever since.”
Many more lives than these have been touched by dog adoption because approximately 1.6 million dogs are adopted from shelters every year.
That is the good news.
Sadly, the bad news is that there are 3-4 million animals in shelters waiting for their forever homes.
Even more tragic is that more than 1 million cats and dogs are euthanized each year because too few people consider adoption when looking for a pet.
In an effort to change these alarming statistics, the American Humane Society has proclaimed October as National Adopt-a-Dog Month.
They want you to see how you can be a hero and bring joy into your home.
You are a hero because you save a dog’s life when you adopt and open space in shelters for other dogs. You also help fight against puppy mills.
Most dogs purchased from a pet store or on line come from these horrific mills.
According to the Humane Society of the United States, “Every dog not purchased from a puppy mill means there is less incentive for them to continue with their irresponsible breeding practices and caging their puppies to live in cramped, unsanitary conditions.”
American Humane also cautions, “These puppy mill dogs have higher rates of inherited and infectious diseases and behavioral issues.”
Adopting a dog is good for your health and well-being.
You can feel good about being a hero, and you will be the recipient of unconditional love from the appreciative dog who is getting a second chance.
Research has shown that dogs are psychologically, emotionally and physically beneficial to you, their companions.
Caring for a dog gives you a sense of purpose and fulfillment.
You will never feel lonely when that furry friend snuggles up next to you.
Adopting a dog has additional benefits.
You have many choices: pups to seniors, pure breeds to mixed breeds, all sizes and all personalities.
You learn about the dog’s personality and behavior from the observations and experiences of staff and fosters.
Most likely the dog is house-trained, has learned a few manners and experienced some socialization.
You will save money because adoption fees are much less than buying from a breeder.
And your adoption fees help support care of other shelter dogs.
At Ark-Valley Humane Society all dogs receive the following services before being made available for adoption: spay/neuter, age appropriate vaccines, dewormer, and a Microchip. All are included in your adoption fee.
Several wonderful dogs are at AVHS now just waiting to go home with you, love you and bond with you.
Check out their stories at http://www.ark-valley.org/adopt/dogs/ and call 719-395-2737 to schedule an appointment for a meet and greet.
Be a hero this month and adopt. You will be saving a dog’s life and greatly improving your own.
