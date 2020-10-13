Dear Editor:
Keith Baker, in my opinion, should be voted out.
His four years in office have shown he is in tune with the far left, and ignores the average Chaffee citizen.
When legislation was pushed through at the Statehouse that would implement the flawed Red Flag Bill, Baker refused to take a stand against it, which enabled our state senator to say, on the floor of the senate chambers, that Chaffee County doesn’t have a problem with it.
After the Red Flag Law passed, Sheriff John Spezze asked the board of county commissioners to declare Chaffee a Second Amendment Sanctuary.
In spite of an estimated 80 percent of the sheriff’s office personnel, or their spouses, writing to them in support of this request, Baker stood down.
He turned his back on the law enforcement officers of Chaffee County.
Can anyone remember Baker ever pushing back against the Feds when it came to closing roads and reducing access for all to the backcountry?
Of course not, Baker has consistently sided with the far left environmentalists who continue to use lawsuits, and any means necessary, to keep you out of the backcountry.
When many rural counties joined forces to unite against the forced reintroduction of wolves, once again Baker stood down.
The only people who are for the forced wolf reintroduction are those who have never been around them.
Ranchers with a cow/calf operation, sheep ranchers, outdoorsmen and outfitters, it is clear that Baker is not their ally.
Baker frequently touts his military experience. Remember, Keith wasn’t a Democrat back then. His values apparently changed when his voter registration changed.
Which Keith Baker are we getting, the military veteran, or the one who was a Bernie delegate at the 2016 Democrat convention?
Baker frequently touts his record on creating the comp plan.
Read it. He has put far left individuals, i.e. Marjo Curgis and Susan Williams, into a place of significant influence. Although 56 percent of Chaffee citizens live in unincorporated areas, they want to further reduce density, which would make living anywhere but in town more expensive and less attainable.
Once again Baker dances with the extreme left.
We need a center-right commissioner, someone who will stand up for our Second Amendment rights, someone who grew up on a ranch and understands and embraces their values, and someone who is pro business and pro economic development.
Hannah Hannah is by far the better choice.
Dave Williams
Mesa Antero
