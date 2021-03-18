Colorado Department of Transportation reported Tuesday that construction to upgrade curb ramps and sidewalks at various locations along U.S. 50 and Colo. 291 in Salida will begin March 29.
The project aims to ensure that current Americans with Disabilities Act standards are met and maintained for enhanced accessibility and pedestrian safety.
Work is expected to be completed by mid August.
“Improving the sidewalks and curb access will benefit Salida’s business district and multimodal needs,” said Julie Constan, the Regional Transportation Director for southwest Colorado. “Complying with ADA standards will make certain all members of the community — whether on foot, wheelchair or bicycle — can easily and readily use highway crossings and intersection crosswalks.”
This project will improve curb ramps, sections of adjacent sidewalks, curbs and gutter systems. Work will take place on U.S. 50 from mile post 220.48 to 223.40 and Colo. 291 from m.p. 0.0 to 2.24. This project will enhance pedestrian and road safety.
Flagging operations will be exercised to ensure pedestrian safety during the course of construction.
Minimal delays to traffic are anticipated. Drivers will experience daytime shoulder closures and single-lane closures throughout the duration of the project Monday through Saturday.
The speed limit will be reduced to 40 mph within the work zone on U.S. 50 and will be strictly enforced.
Traffic fines will be doubled in the work zone. Motorists should slow down, drive with caution and give themselves extra travel time.
