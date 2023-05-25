Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s pelvic health rehab team and Dr. Lydia Segal will offer a free women’s health series titled “Menopause: Before, During and After” starting June 19.

The five-week course will take place weekly from noon to 2 p.m.  Mondays outside at the HRRMC Outdoor Exercise Pavilion (weather-permitting), located on the west side of the hospital on the walking path at 1000 Rush Drive in Salida.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.