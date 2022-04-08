Chaffee County commissioners at their Tuesday meeting conditionally approved a request for a renewal of a special event application for the Renewal weekend concert event scheduled for Sept. 23-24 at The Meadows in Buena Vista.
Scott Stoughton of Bonfire Entertainment, which is promoting the event, answered the commissioners’ questions concerning the application, which increases the potential size of the audience from last year’s 5,000 to 7,500.
Following the commissioners’ vote, Stoughton said he wanted to work with neighbors to the property on their concerns and described his next steps.
Stoughton said, “Now that we’ve got the conditional approval, just to be transparent with the process, I go back to the band and make sure that we can move forward and then they’re going to probably want to go on sale early- to mid-May. I think we can hit all of the draft resolutions and conditions prior.”
Commissioner Greg Felt said, “And I’ll be transparent with you: Do not put tickets on sale until we get this resolution sorted out.”
During last year’s negotiations with the organizers of the Seven Peaks concert, the promoters began selling tickets. Prior to commissioner approval of a special event permit they had already sold more than the approved number of people allowed at an event in Chaffee County at the time, resulting in the rejection of their permit request.
Stoughton replied to Felt, “Yeah, understood completely.”
In other business, the commissioners approved the Peak View major subdivision final plat request with amendments.
The Blitstein agricultural subdivision request was continued until the April 19 meeting.
A special event liquor license permit for Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce for an event to be held at Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort was approved.
Commissioners approved two proclamations: April 4-10 as Public Health Week and April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.
A resolution upholding the denial of the Tracey and Covell Trust short-term rental permit application for property at 13500 CR 220 was confirmed by commissioners following an error in the recording of the vote from a previous meeting.
May 27-June 26 was selected for the recreation in-channel diversion right on the Arkansas River.
The fiscal year 2023 Congressional Designated Spending request was approved.
Commissioners appointed Chip Mortimer to fill a Planning Commission vacancy created by the departure of Anderson Horne.
They approved an amendment for an additional $95,000 for Harrison and West to purchase materials to rehabilitate two additional tunnels on CR 371.
The additional tunnels are the second and third of the Midland tunnels.
