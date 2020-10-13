Dear Editor:
We the people!
It fascinates me how many people around us think that government is some kind of separate entity.
We are the government and I encourage my neighbors to get involved because it will give you a different perspective on how things affect our lives – whether you’re on a school board, coach a local sports team, volunteer on a community project, or work on a campaign.
I’ve done all those things in different places where I’ve lived and it has helped me to understand how government affects our lives.
The last four years I’ve been involved in government and I’ve worked on three campaigns in two states.
After going to the meetings and talking to my constituents I am blown away on how big our government is.
This is not what our framers intended.
Do you realize how many bills hit the legislative floor during legislative session? Anywhere from 1,500 to 2,700. And maybe two of those might affect your life.
Do you think we elect officials to create more laws and regulations?
We don’t even enforce the laws we’ve passed 30 years ago and paid for as taxpayers.
We don’t need to elect officials to create more laws and bureaucracy.
We need to elect officials who keep our government efficient so it works for the people and our property taxes don’t go through the roof.
Why do you think all these people are moving here from areas that this has happened? People are fleeing those states.
If that’s the kind of government and government overreach you want, real estate will be very cheap in those states.
I am voting for candidates who limit the size of government and its overreach.
And I am also voting for candidates who uphold our laws and Constitution. Thank you
David Magnone
Poncha Springs
