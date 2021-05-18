An Everbridge emergency notification system call went out to Salida residents Saturday evening regarding explosives in the area.
Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson said a local man had been exploring at one of the old mines above Salida, found an old crate and brought it home.
Once home he discovered the crate contained old blasting caps, which are explosive in their own right, and called the Salida Police Department.
Johnson said the message was sent out as a precaution until the Regional Explosives Unit from Colorado Springs could respond and dispose of the blasting caps.
The explosives unit destroyed the box at the Chaffee County Shooting Range.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.