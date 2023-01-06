Rivera family welcomes first baby of the new year

The Rivera family of Salida is a little bigger with the Jan. 3, 2023, arrival of Elijah Storm Rivera, the first baby born in Chaffee County in 2023.
Elijah was born by caesarean section at 12:56 p.m. at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center.
He weighed 7 pounds, 6.7 ounces and was 20 inches long.
He has an older sister, Lilly, 5, and a brother, Jonathan “Jojo,” 2.
The family moved to Salida in April from Lockhart, Texas.
Dad Jonathan said he was hoping Elijah would be born at the end of December.
He said the couple had no idea at all their son would be the county’s New Year’s baby.
Mom August said they were hoping she and Elijah would get to go home Thursday.
As the first baby born in Chaffee County in the new year, Elijah and his parents received a gift basket with donations from local businesses and services, a long-standing tradition at HRRMC.
