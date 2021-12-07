Local elves prepare Tree of Hope

Once again this year the Tree of Hope is providing gifts for needy people in the community.
High Country Bank employees are in charge of the project, which was started in the early 1990s by the late Janis Edwards. The Tree of Hope has provided hundreds of gifts over the years, many of them practical things like diapers and socks that most people just take for granted.
Names of recipients are collected by the Early Childhood Center, Mount Shavano Manor, Columbine Manor Care Center and Chaffee County Health and Human Services and are kept confidential. Names are listed in codes along with the gift they need, and High Country Bank employees create the ornament tags that can be found on trees at High Country Bank’s highway locations in Salida and Buena Vista, Lagree’s in Poncha Springs and Safeway and Walmart in Salida. Wrapped or unwrapped gifts can be taken to the bank until Dec. 15.
“After Dec. 15 it’s a mad scramble,” said Avery Bechtel, commercial loan officer for High Country Bank. “Santa’s elves at High Country Bank take time out of their days and are in a shopping and wrapping frenzy. Employees take the tags that haven’t been picked and shop for those gifts and always make sure there are some extra treats.
“It’s a special time of the year because we know the donation of our time, the purchase of the gifts and the partnership with our community is essential to making sure our neighbors are taken care of and that when they wake up on Christmas morning, there is something under their tree.”
“This is what warms our hearts at High Country Bank, knowing we are helping our friends and neighbors,” said Priscilla Shaffer, High Country Bank Tree of Hope coordinator.
“Providers pick up the goodies after all the requests are accounted for,” she said. “They wear Santa hats and take boxes and bags of goodies and spread the love with their clients. It’s heartwarming to see it all come together. Confidentiality is of utmost importance. Never is a name shared with the elves at High Country Bank.”
