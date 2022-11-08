Salida and Chaffee County lost another pillar of the community Oct. 31 with the death of Carl Hasselbrink, 76. He had been in ill health for some time and succumbed to bacterial pneumonia.
Friends and family recalled their memories of Carl Hasselbrink upon learning of his loss.
Georgia McNabb said she has known Hasselbrink since she and her husband, Steve, moved to Salida in about 1997.
“My husband was working at the airport and Carl was manager,” she said. “We became friends and he and his wife, Karen, have always been there for me in times of need, particularly when my son, ‘Bear,’ was killed in action in Afghanistan in June of 2012 and more recently when my husband passed away. Being a Vietnam veteran, Carl understood what I was going through and he kept me busy helping with dinners at the Elks Lodge and other events. He was a good man and I will always be grateful for his support.”
Mary Woods remembered him from her days of reporting radio news for KVRH:
“I used to meet with Carl and Dennis Morain in their offices in the courthouse in what seemed like a basement level but opened onto the lawn in back with a grassy hill. Carl had saved a baby crow that had fallen out of a nest in the cottonwoods, and he and Dennis fed it and in warm weather it would walk in and out of the window. It finally grew up and flew away, but it would come back now and then to visit. I met the crow and I loved the relationship with those guys. He had been a medic in Vietnam and was considerate and had a connection with animals. He was very compassionate.”
Leonard “Smoky Len” Kapushion worked with Hasselbrink in the Jaycees (Junior Chamber of Commerce) in the 1970s when the county didn’t have an ambulance service and the Jaycees took on the project to provide one.
“Carl headed that up and did a good job getting money to make that happen,” Kapushion said. “He was a good worker. I worked with him about 10 years in Jaycees, and we did a lot of things like putting on dances and one year sponsoring a rodeo. One year he was president.”
Dennis Hunter, commander of American Legion Post No. 64, said, “Carl was very instrumental in activities involving the veterans and supported the families of fallen veterans in their struggles. We often discussed the war in Vietnam because we had both served there.”
Retired Maj. Gen. Walter Golden Jr. remembered Hasselbrink from when Hasselbrink photographed Golden’s Salida High School football games in the late 1970s.
“We developed a friendship from that and especially later, after I received an appointment to West Point and began my Army career,” Golden said. “He did so much for Salida and was very selfless with his time for civic and military events. We will miss him.”
The Hasselbrink family said, “When Carl died the world as we knew it ended. We are waiting for it to begin again.”
Services are set for 10:30 a.m. Nov. 26 downstairs at the Salida Elks Lodge followed by graveside military services at Fairview Cemetery.
A Vietnam veteran, Carl Hasselbrink and his wife, Karen, and son, Jeorge “Yogi,” moved to Salida after he was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 1968. Yogi was born the day after Carl left the Army.
Carl’s parents had purchased the Ranch House Lodge motel, and he was hired as by Stewart Mortuary for its ambulance service and also worked as a mortician.
The skills he acquired in his military service years paved the way for later service, which was always, in some way, focused on the community. As a member of Jaycees (a now defunct service organization) he worked to get an ambulance service established in Salida. At that time the only ambulance service in the south end of the county was provided by the funeral home and there was no service on the north end.
He was hired to be the civil defense director for Chaffee County, and the job of ambulance director was included a little later.
As a member of Salida Elks Lodge No. 808 he headed the Christmas basket project for many years as well as arranged dinners, including the Veterans Day dinner coming up on Nov. 11, which he was looking forward to participating in this year.
He was a member of American Legion Post No. 64 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3820 and received his 40-year pin from the VFW this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.