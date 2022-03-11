Four local youth have earned a trip to the 2022 National Rural Electric Association Youth Tour in Washington, D.C., in June.
Their trip is sponsored by Sangre de Cristo Electric Association Inc., a press release stated.
The students are Ciali McGinniss, Cotopaxi High School; Changler Smethers, Buena Vista High School; Emma Wilkins, Salida High School; and Sami Kupfner, Doherty High School (Colorado Springs). They will represent their communities and the electric association at the tour.
The four students will join about 30 other students representing electric cooperatives from around the state for a day in Denver to get acquainted and learn about rural electric systems in Colorado. Following that they will fly to Washington for seven days with chaperones from the Colorado Rural Electric Association.
Students will visit historic sites including the Lincoln Memorial, Mount Vernon, Arlington National Cemetery and the Smithsonian.
A full day will be spent on Capitol Hill meeting with Colorado’s congressional delegation and eating lunch in the cafeteria with congressional staffers.
Students are introduced to issues faced by rural electric cooperatives on a state as well as national level. Students from the electric association and the Colorado group will join students from all over the United States to tour and meet with energy industry and government officials.
More than 1,800 students attended the event in 2019. The tour was canceled due to the global pandemic in 2020 and 2021.
The trip is all-expenses paid and winners are selected based on their application and an essay about why they would be a good candidates for the experience.
Applications for the Youth Tour are available at https://www.myelectric.coop/ each year in early October. Deadline for application submissions is the beginning of January.
For more information call the co-op at 719-395-2412 or 844-395-2412, or email communications@myelectric.coop.
