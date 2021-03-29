Poncha Springs Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting at 6:30 today via Zoom in regards to the 2021 East Poncha Avenue road improvement project.
The board will review survey results for the project and will consider resolution 2021-2 – Release of Lot Sales on Phase 3 of the Poncha Meadows.
To attend by phone call 346-248-7799.
Access Code 810 0602 2179
To attend via Zoom visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81006022179.
