The Chaffee County “We Are Chaffee” initiative will present a series of locally made video shorts focused on the “Home + Heart” at free dinner and a movie events Thursday in Salida and Nov. 3 in Buena Vista.
The free movie event includes a diverse collection of stories created by Chaffee County residents who share their thoughts about what home means to them, a press release stated.
In addition, the event will include a short presentation by Chaffee Housing Authority highlighting actions that are in the works to ease the local housing crunch.
The Salida event will be at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., with Mo Burrito providing a light dinner. The BV event will be at the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop, with the Wesley and Rose Restaurant providing slices of pizza.
Written storyboards will be on display along with a Housing Pop-Up display starting at 5:30 p.m., with the movie at 6:30 p.m. in both locations.
Free childcare will be provided for each event. Registration is required for both the event and for childcare and is limited. Register at: www.wearechaffee.org.
The stories presented in the videos are the result of a collaboration between Colorado Mountain College in Salida and the We Are Chaffee initiative. The stories are developed, told and produced by each storyteller to create videos exploring personal stories that reflect a personal experience of the meaning of home. They demonstrate why the concept of a house or place to sleep is very different than the idea of home.
The We Are Chaffee website is designed to be a safe place for nonprofits, community institutions and others to share and engage in each other’s stories. The hope is that through listening, sharing and engaging in local stories, the community will become more aware and accepting and ultimately more resilient.
The We Are Chaffee initiative grew out of the Chaffee County Public Health and Chaffee Housing Authority decision to dedicate a portion of funds from a Colorado Public Health and Environment Office of Health Equity grant to inspire strong community dialogue and understanding within the community to create positive change.
The initiative has recently expanded to add written short stories and a podcast to the video story program. Information on all of these programs is available at www.wearechaffee.org.
Lisa Martin, Chaffee County advocacy coordinator for We Are Chaffee, said, “The popular Dinner & a Movie events are a great place to learn about your neighbor’s experiences with housing and life. The Q&A portion of the event is especially powerful and demonstrates that if we all take the time to really listen to others who are different than us, our lives will be enriched.”
