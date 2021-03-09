Morphew home sells

The Morphew home at 19057 Puma Path near Maysville, was sold Wednesday to a Nevada limited liability company, Mountain Renewal, LLC.
Suzanne Morphew’s May 10 disappearance has been the subject of an ongoing investigation for local law enforcement and Colorado Bureau of Investigations for the past ten months.
According to county records, the Morphews’ three bedroom, four bath 3,256 square foot home sold Wednesday for $1,625,000. The property was shown as listed Nov. 2, at $1,759,000 on Zillow.
Another local property owned by Suzanne’s husband, Barry Morphew, a two acre parcel at 8366 Longhorn Drive, lot 8 in the Long Horn Ranch subdivision, was sold Feb. 17, for $150,000 to Kent and Jodi Townsend of Salida.
Morphew bought the lot June 25, for $165,000 per Chaffee County Assessor’s Office information.
The Puma Path property was searched for clues to the whereabouts of Suzanne Morphew early on in the investigation of her disappearance.
The area near the property was also searched in September by a group of volunteers brought together by Suzanne Morphew’s brother Andy Moorman.
Moorman’s group searched multiple sites in the county over a six-day period, to no avail.
The Suzanne Morphew missing person case is still ongoing. Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Colorado Bureau of Investigation tip line at 719-312-7530
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.