Stocks finished sharply higher today following yesterday’s big rally on positive earnings results and news that natural gas flow is resuming through the European Nordstrom pipe from Russia to the rest of Europe.
Although the two-day rally is encouraging, analysts said they expect volatility to continue throughout this earnings season as results point to changing underlying economic conditions.
On the international front, European shares finished lower amid another hot inflation reading, while Asian shares were higher, as the Chinese central bank keeps on accommodative policy stance.
Bond yields which have been volatile this year, turned higher at midday with the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield above 3 percent, with the 10-year – two -year yield still inverted, highlighting concerns from fixed-income investors.
Mortgage data out Wednesday morning shows the demand for mortgages has slowed to a 22-year low, with higher rates and high input costs pricing out many potential homebuyers.
Mortgage applications to purchase a home fell 7 percent last week and are down almost 20 percent from a year ago, as the rates have risen with the Fed taking a more restrictive policy stance.
Potential buyers are also seeing higher home prices, as well as higher rates, as the housing market has seen short supply, but there’s been strong demand over the last few years, which has sent housing prices higher and which has been a key component in rising inflationary pressures.
Lower mortgage demand is likely indicative of slowing home price growth.
Refinancing activity can lead to higher liquidity in the economy as consumers cash out and take advantage of low rates, but with refinancing activity falling we could see lower levels of liquidity at the household level, analysts said.
However, it’s important to note that households are still flush with cash from the pandemic stimulus.
This mortgage data comes shortly after a report that showed builder sentiment is falling quickly amid still-high costs, labor shortages, and higher borrowing costs.
Analysts don’t see the slowing housing market as an imminent threat to the economy. Rather letting some air out of an overheated market might be beneficial in the long run and prevent any systematic disruption to the economy.
Markets have been volatile this year, and analysts said they expect further volatility this earnings season as underlying economic data changes rapidly.
Unfortunately, many of the factors that initially sent stocks lower have yet to be resolved.
The supply chain has made some progress toward normalization, with some of the kinks worked out, but port and rail delays still persist, and the cost of transportation is still several times higher than it was pre-pandemic.
Until we see delay times fall and the price of transportation fall, it’s unlikely the supply chain will fully recover from pandemic-related challenges.
The price of oil briefly turned negative in 2020 but has since risen very quickly to settle more than $100 a barrel, and it briefly touched $130 per barrel.
The supply of oil was already tight, as many oil producers shut down amid a historic collapse in demand during the pandemic,, and that supply has been slow to return for a variety of reasons.
The war in Ukraine is only exacerbating supply issues, but signs are showing that higher fuel costs are dampening consumer demand and still contributing to high inflationary levels.
Analysts said they think it will take time for the price of oil to drop significantly, but in the long run, it seems that the transition away from carbon-based fuels has only been accelerated due to high energy prices.
Finally, rising wages and a shortage of labor have been key concerns for companies this year, and the impact of higher wages is putting pressure on corporate margins.
All indications point to a slowdown in hiring activity across the board, especially in the technology sector.
However, job openings still outnumber job seekers, and this trend is likely to continue.
The labor market is still several million workers short of pre-pandemic levels, but the unemployment rate remains low, and higher wages could pull people off the sidelines.
However, large scale retirements and a high quit rate likely points to this trend of labor shortages to continue in the near term.
