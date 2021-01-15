A head-on collision between an SUV and a semitrailer on U.S. 25 on Trout Creek Pass Wednesday night claimed the life of both drivers, Colorado State Patrol reported.
The crash occurred at about 11:23 p.m. Wednesday about 2.5 miles east of Johnson Village.
State Patrol reported a westbound 1994 Nissan Pathfinder drifted across the center line into the eastbound lane and into the path of an International semitractor-trailer hauling food for King Soopers.
The vehicles collided and the Nissan was pushed off the north side of the roadway and rolled down an embankment.
The International travelled off the south side of the roadway and rolled down an embankment where it caught fire.
The driver of the International was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Nissan, Timothy Edward Daniel, 58, of Aurora, was transported to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.
He was stabilized at HRRMC, but died of his injuries during medical transport to Memorial Central Hospital in Colorado Springs.
Chaffee County Coroner Jeff Graf said Thursday he had yet to obtain a positive identification of the driver of the International.
Drugs and alcohol are suspected as contributing factors for Daniel.
Excessive speed is not suspected as a factor at this time.
Colorado State Patrol’s Vehicular Crimes Unit continues to investigate the crash.
