Colorado Springs band Tejon Street Corner Thieves will perform their “outlaw alt-folk and new bluegrass genre” April 1 at the Ivy Ballroom at the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop in Buena Vista.
Doors will open at 7 p.m. with opening act Free Creatures starting at 8 p.m. and the featured band at 9:30 p.m.
Tejon Street Corner Thieves, who are touring with the Infamous StringDusters, just announced a follow-up to their album “Stolen Goods,” which came out earlier this year.
The new LP, “Thick as Thieves,” is set to release May 20 on Liars Club Records. The 12-track album was recorded at Royal Recordings in Colorado Springs with producer Bill Douglas and combines Americana, folk and bluegrass into “an intoxicating mix with a unique trash-grass twist,” a press release stated
Oregon band Free Creatures will open. The three-piece band is billed as a “powerhouse fusion of alternative hip-hop, indie jam, psych rock and EDM.”
Tickets cost $30 at https://tickets.surfhotel.com/e/tejon-street-corner-thieves-w-free-creatures/tickets.
