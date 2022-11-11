DENVER – A Salida beverage company alleges another company is deceiving consumers by using cans whose design is very similar in appearance to the labeling design the Salida business uses on its cans.
The allegation by DRAM Apothecary is in a lawsuit against Lee Spirits Company Inc. of Colorado Springs.
Heyseed limited liability corporation filed the lawsuit on Nov. 3 in Denver at the U.S. District Court for Colorado. Heyseed does business under the DRAM name and is located at 331 H St., Suite B, in Salida, according to the lawsuit.
DRAM’s website states it uses herbs to make sparkling waters.
The lawsuit contends the Colorado Springs company in 2020 began selling its beverages in cans whose design is “confusingly similar to that of DRAM. Lee Spirits sells its canned products to substantially the same consumers and uses the same distribution channels as the DRAM canned products.”
Lee does business under the name Sonder Libations Co.
The 17-page lawsuit is based in part on federal laws against unfair competition and deceptive trade practices.
Another defendant, Jeremy Worley, is identified as a graphic designer who worked on behalf of Lee Spirits.
The defendants are required under court rules to respond to the lawsuit after it is served on them.
The Salida business is asking for a jury to award unspecified monetary damages from Lee Spirits for losses it allegedly sustained due to the Colorado Springs company. Heyseed also is seeking compensation for “unjust enrichment,” which occurs when one entity is enriched at the expense of another in circumstances that a law considers unjust.
Heyseed wants a court order to stop the defendants from using similar trade dress. Trade dress is the design and shape of the materials in which a product is packaged.
The lawsuit asserts that DRAM Apothecary began making bitters and beverages in 2011 in Denver and the name was registered in 2015 as a trade name, before the business moved to Salida in 2017.
The court case goes on to say that Heyseed was organized as a limited liability company in 2018 and became associated with the trade name DRAM Apothecary.
That year the business began selling beverages “in distinctively decorated cans depicting abstract forms of just two or three subdued monotone colors on a white or light-pink background,” the lawsuit asserts.
It is the 2018 design that Lee Spirits allegedly began infringing on two years later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.