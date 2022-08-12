Oswald retires

Ben Oswald, Salida High School’s longtime boys’ soccer coach, has retired.
“After 40 years, I figured it’s about time to stop,” Oswald said. “I’ve passed the torch on all of my soccer duties.
“It’s been a delightfully painful, truly challenging journey, especially for someone who didn’t touch a soccer ball until they were in their 20s.
“This has been all about the kids. There is no paycheck that is big enough for what they have meant to me. It was, first and foremost, about the kids.”
Former SHS player and assistant coach Aaron Dobson will take over as head coach of the high school boys’ team, and Scott McFarland took over Chaffee County United, which Oswald helped found, a few years ago.
“I started in 1982, a year after the start of the Salida Youth Soccer Association, which came about from a PE class that got some moms excited,” Oswald said. “I was out watching my eldest son practice where the pickleball courts are by Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center and thought I could be a better coach than the coach he had. I didn’t know a lot about the game, but I knew I could do better.
“I took a one-day course on how to coach soccer, and that got me going. It got me into getting an education, taking classes every year for 35 years. By 1996 I held the nation’s highest coaching badge, which represented hundreds of hours of on- and off-the-field work.”
Oswald said he went to work for Colorado Youth Soccer in 1989-1990 and started teaching coaching courses for the next 22 years.
“I traveled all over the country, and out of the country, teaching teams,” he said. “I also served as interim director for nine months, spending a lot of time in Denver.
“I don’t know why I stayed in Salida when my peers moved up. I have friends who work for the Colorado Rapids, some who work for other pro clubs.
“I realized, if you don’t coach in places like Salida, who will? I also realized there was no way I wanted to move to Denver.”
Oswald said before the founding of Chaffee County United, he and other dads would put together traveling teams.
“We’d cobble teams together and we had great fun, had some great moments, but didn’t really play very good soccer,” Oswald said. “Because of that experience, and wanting my eldest son to get to play in a real competitive match, we started working on what would eventually become CCU.”
Development of the county’s youth soccer program began in 1998, when Oswald began talks with Charlie and Trish Blake, who ran a youth soccer program in Buena Vista.
Oswald said the Blakes had similar enthusiasm for soccer but not as many kids and nobody playing after age 13.
“Everyone said we were crazy, that you couldn’t get BV and Salida to work together on sports,” Oswald said. “But after two years, CCU was born. We were funded officially in 1999 and had our first team in 2000.”
Besides his time with the high school team and his development of CCU, Oswald was the driving force behind Ben Oswald Field, the soccer pitches off Holman Avenue behind the dog park.
“In 1994, I went with a team to Germany, where we played a lot of club teams, and I had a vision of what we could have here but knew we couldn’t be a club without a clubhouse,” he said. “So began my quest to build soccer fields, since we were playing anywhere we could, even parking lots. We played at Marvin Park for a while.
“I began to put feelers out, and in ’94-95 I proposed to the school district about putting fields in off Holman Avenue, but they changed their minds. We had other plans, but they kept falling apart. We worked for two years on one plan up near the BV airport, we had plans for a soccer training facility that had a lot of people interested, but it fell apart.
“We came back to Salida, and Jim Wilson was the new school superintendent, and we were able to put the Holman fields together and started playing there in 2008.”
Jim Coscarella, former Salida High School athletic director, worked with Oswald for many years.
“Ben is one of my favorite coaches of all time,” Coscarella said. “All that he’s done for the kids, and all that he’s done for soccer in Salida, is second to none. He cared so much for the kids and put in so much effort. And he knows so much about soccer, one of the top coaches.”
Todd Bright, the high school girls’ coach, also accredits Oswald’s influence on soccer in Salida as a big factor in his life.
“When I think of soccer in Salida, I think of Ben,” Bright said. “He established a strong club and the high school boys’ program. I don’t think we’d have soccer in Salida without Ben, and I don’t think I’d be here if it wasn’t for him. It all comes back to Ben.”
Oswald doesn’t have any definite plans at this time, but he said he will still be involved with the high school team, at least part time.
“I won’t stop completely,” he said. “I’ll do session work with the club, help some with the high school boys. I dream of maybe getting back into the bigger leagues, if I can, maybe do some consulting or write a book.
“I’m really excited to watch Dobs (Aaron Dobson) and see what he can do. I think we could have another top team in a few years.”
Oswald led the Spartans to the Colorado High School Activities Association boys’ semifinals in 2003 and won the state championship in 2004.
“I’m proud of my record,” he said. I stepped away in 2006 and started again in 2008. Since that time we’ve had a total of three quarterfinal appearances and three semifinals, with key players out with injuries in each of those semifinal games. One would like to think had we been full strength we would have at least made one or two more finals.”
