The Poncha Springs Community Garden is now accepting reservations for garden plots for this year’s growing season.
The garden is open to individuals or groups, and is available to residents of Poncha Springs and others in Chaffee County.
Plots are available for individuals or groups for a fee of $40 per season (water included).
The community Garden is located just west of the Poncha Springs Post Office at the corner of Hulbert and Palmer avenues.
Log on to http://www.ponchaspringscolorado.us/Poncha-Springs-Community-Garden to apply.
For more information call 719-539-6882.
