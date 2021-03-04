A Salida man was killed in a head-on collision with a Colorado Department of Transportation snow plow on U.S. 285 Thursday morning at about milemarker 140.
John Albert Daugherty, 46, was driving a 2014 Honda CRV northbound when he lost control and crossed over into the oncoming lane of traffic, colliding head-on with the snow plow.
Colorado State Patrol received the call at about 8:04 a.m. Thursday.
CSP Master Trooper Gary Cutler said the snowplow was actively plowing the southbound lane with its blue and amber lights flashing at the time of the collision.
Daugherty, the sole occupant of the Honda, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing his safety belt at the time of the crash.
Daugherty was a nurse practitioner at Buena Vista Health Center.
The driver of the CDOT plow, Thomas McLain, 54, of Buena Vista was the sole occupant of the plow was also wearing his safety belt at the time and was not injured in the crash.
As first responders worked the scene, traffic was stopped on the highway and diverted in both directions to CR 270 and CR 280.
The highway was open in both directions by 12:30 p.m.
Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, Chaffee County Fire Protection District, Chaffee County Emergency Medical Service and Chaffee County Coroner also responded to the scene.
Excessive speed for the winter road conditions is being considered as a factor for the Honda.
The crash remains under investigation.
