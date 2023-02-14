Chaffee County commissioners will wind up phase 1 of the county’s land use code update today when they consider text amendments in the last section of the private lands camping component of the code.
Prior to the commissioners’ regular meeting at 9 a.m. they will meet at 8 a.m. as the county boards of Human Services and Public Health and the Landfill Committee.
Among the items for consideration are the Shaw heritage water subdivision exemption and a plat amendment for property at 7381 CR 221.
The commissioners will discuss the lease of Chaffee County Fairgrounds property to the Scanga family.
The listing of the McFadden Brothers East Headquarters in the National Register of Historic Places will be announced.
The board will adjourn to executive session to receive legal advice involving the Weber Ditch and GeoCamp water court cases, receive updates and information on a concluded investigation and receive legal advice on potential litigation.
The meeting will be in the commissioners meeting room, 104 Crestone Ave.
