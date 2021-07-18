Ark Valley Helping Hands recently announced appointment of April Obholz Bergeler as its executive director.
“I am very honored to be a part of the Ark Valley Helping Hands team. I’m excited to work with the board, staff, volunteers, partners and community members to build upon the meaningful services that AVHH provides to our county’s older adults. I also look forward to engaging with our members in the days to come,” Obholz Bergeler said.
Obholz Bergeler will focus on fundraising, community outreach and strengthening the volunteer and member programs.
A Colorado native, she has lived in Salida for about four years.
She has worked in program management and marketing for nonprofits, including the American Lung Association and InnovAge, a national organization that helps older adults stay independent.
Obholz Bergeler was the census coordinator for the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners, a position in which she conducted countywide outreach to increase awareness of the 2020 U.S. Census and its positive, lasting impact.
She has also worked as a reporter for The Mountain Mail and in the marketing and public relations department at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Tom Syzek, AVHH board co-chair, said, “The board is excited to have April on the team. Her nonprofit experience, marketing background and knowledge of Chaffee County will be advantageous for this leadership role. We appreciate her passion for creating a better world for the older adults in our community.”
Chaffee County’s population has a high rate of older adults. About 25 percent of residents are 65 or older.
Ark Valley Helping Hands recognizes the growing need to help older adults remain in their homes and stay connected to their communities, a press release stated.
Through the board, staff and volunteers, the organization provides a variety of social and educational events, as well as services such as friendly visits, transportation, yard work and light cleaning.
To learn more about Ark Valley Helping Hands and its services, and/or to sign up to be a volunteer, visit https://arkvalley.helpfulvillage.com/ or call 719-530-1198.
