Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center recently received a $25,000 grant from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) for a decontamination room at Buena Vista Health Center.
The room will allow for a separate entrance for patients who are being tested for COVID-19 or being seen for other contagious illnesses to help protect other patients and staff in the clinic.
The grant is made possible through DOLA’s Energy and Mineral Impact Assistance Fund (EIAF).
“We are very grateful for DOLA’s support and its partnership with us for our patients’ healthcare needs,” HRRMC Foundation Director Lezlie Burkley said.
“The project supports the goal of the Office of Governor Polis to identify and implement policies that will reduce healthcare costs while expanding access to quality care throughout Colorado,” she said.
For more information call Lezlie Burkley at 719-530-2218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.