Ski shop celebrates 50 years

Mount Shavano Ski & Snowboard Shop, 16101 U.S. 50, which was started in 1972 by Mike Swantek, is celebrating its 50th anniversary.
The business is currently owned by Matt McDanel, who bought it in December 2021 from previous owners Tracy and Margy Smith, who owned it for 27 years.
Swantek said he founded it out of a community need. While Monarch Mountain already had a ski rental, it was small and often ran out of gear, he said.
Swantek started the ski rental shop with his wife, Jane, and partners Stan and Jackie Jost. Over the years, the business has grown bigger and bigger, he said. He foresaw from the start that it would last a long time, as during the late ’70s and early ’80s skiing was picking up as a sport. “It’s good to see a business that you started be so successful,” he said.
Swantek sold it to the Smiths, who sold it to McDanel.
McDanel grew up in Ottumwa, Iowa. He started skiing in Iowa when he was 9 or 10 but really got into it when he moved to Colorado. McDanel skied some in college when he moved to Albuquerque, mostly by going for three-day weekends at Monarch. He then moved from Albuquerque to Colorado Springs.
McDanel said his favorite aspect of his job is working in the ski and snowboard industry. “We’re in the business to make people’s vacations better,” he said.
Mount Shavano is the third ski rental business McDanel has owned. He said working in the corporate world was unfulfilling, so he started looking for businesses that were for sale. That’s how he came to purchase his first ski rental business in Santa Fe, New Mexico, in 2018.
He had no intention of owning more than one, but when the opportunity arose through word of mouth, he purchased his second, Ski Tech, in 2019 in Angel Fire, New Mexico. Both locations were coincidentally started by the same person in the 1980s, and McDanel brought them back together.
“I never imagined I would be the owner of three ski rentals,” he said. Having gone to Iowa State University to study civil engineering, McDanel had thought he would be an engineer for the rest of his life.
While the local business is similar to the locations in New Mexico, the mountains are bigger, McDanel said, and he appreciates the fact that Monarch has real snow. Additionally, Mount Shavano has more retail options, while the other locations are more rental heavy.
In the future, McDanel said he hopes Mount Shavano can move toward more snowboard retail options, as well as digitalizing forms.
“I hope we can continue to treat people right and help them to enjoy a great sport,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.