A solemn ceremony at Columbine Manor Care Center May 27, honored residents who died as a result of COVID-19 or who died during the outbreak from March 20 to May 29, 2020 at the senior care center.
During that time 14 residents died as a direct result of the virus and six others died during that period of isolation.
COVID-19 hit residential facilities hard across the state and the nation, especially senior care centers. The Columbine Manor outbreak was one of the earliest in the state.
The first cases of COVID-19 were reported by Colorado Public Health and Environment March 5, 2020.
Residents, staff members and family members gathered in front of Columbine Manor May 27, to remember their friends and loved ones and to dedicate a plaque that will be placed at the facility.
The plaque reads:
“In memory of those who lost their battle with COVID-19
“Dedicated may 27, 2021
“‘Life Care is a family. When a family member is taken from us it leaves a hole in our hearts. When the culprit is an unprecedented virus like COVID-19, the hole is deeper. The wound hurts a little more. The absence casts a darker pall on those of us left behind. But the memories of those we’ve lost will continue to shine and sustain us as we move forward and fight to protect our family.’
Forrest L. Preston
Founder and Chairman
Life Care Centers of America
Our family is broken because of your loss but stronger because of your memory. You will never be forgotten
Columbine Manor Care Center”
Friends and family were greeted by Amy Gaidies, executive director of Columbine Manor Care Center.
She then introduced Deb Abbott, chaplain of Heart of the Rockies Home Health and Hospice, who spoke about grief and the acknowledgement of the pain left by the death of a loved one.
The Rev. Brent Weiscamp of First Christian Church offered a prayer and read the names of the departed as friends and family members added roses to honor their loved one in a flower arrangement.
As each name was read, a white balloon was released.
Honorees included: Lenora Rush, Sarah Lovell, Lester Longbrake, Don Christensen, Bernice Norton, Winona Jones, Geneva Weiss, Margaret Matthews, Ronald Edwards, Marian Skinner, Denny Bedingfield, Leota Dooley, Mike Baldino, Marie Behrman, Bernice Walker, Helen Lofgren, Jean Green, Grace Wilson, Imogene Pitney and Enid Bower.
