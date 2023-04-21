More than 1,000 pieces of student artwork were displayed Wednesday at Longfellow Elementary School’s second annual art show, called “A Garden Is a Work of Art.”
The art was created throughout the school year, mostly from class assignments that teach different art skills, art teacher Madison Everett-Martinez said.
All of the art was garden themed. “That was kind of our starting point of the year,” Everett-Martinez said. In January students were learning about French artist Oscar-Claude Monet, who had a garden that inspired him. “That’s where the idea sparked from,” she said.
Different sections of the building displayed different types of art from different grades, with themes such as “flowers,” “creatures” and “garden,” and upstairs a section called “Georgia’s Desert” featured pieces inspired by artist Georgia O’Keeffe, along with desert-related cacti.
Additionally, Everett-Martinez had put together a scavenger hunt for the kids that involved answering questions about different projects, such as how they were made. The prize for winning the scavenger hunt was an entry into a drawing for a kit of art supplies.
The purpose of the art show, Everett-Martinez said, was to celebrate that every child is an artist. “The art room is where children learn how to learn.”
In the 1990s, the school’s art program was cut because of district funding, Adrienne Weber, Everett-Martinez’s mother and longtime substitute for the art class, said. “We worked really hard to make sure the arts came back full time,” she said. Now it has.
Weber said her favorite lesson was the Georgia O’Keeffe pastel flowers and teaching about the artist’s life. “We do a lot of art history as well as art creation,” she said.
Last year, Everett-Martinez found inspiration for the project through art teachers on Instagram. “They put on these amazing shows and I thought, well I could do that,” she said. There is also an internal reward for doing it, she said, and the art show will continue to be a tradition at Longfellow Elementary.
